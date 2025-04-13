2025 has finally found its first champion movie, which is on a rampage at the box office. It is none other than A Minecraft Movie, which was released last Friday. It has already surpassed Sonic 2, and now it is sprinting towards the domestic haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to achieve a notable feat for a videogame adaptation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anticipation, buzz, and hype for this 2025 videogame-based film were high, especially among the youth. It is now evident with its glorious performance, and the momentum is also impressive. The cast, comprising Jack Black and Jason Momoa in lead roles, is thoroughly entertaining the fans. It has also surpassed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in December last year, and it clashed with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, despite that, Jeff Fowler’s videogame movie outgrossed it in the opening weekend. The film collected $236.11 million at the North American box office, becoming 2nd highest-grossing videogame adaptation ever. Sonic 3’s domestic total is now in danger and will soon be beaten by A Minecraft Movie by Jared Hess.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s data, A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $20.5 million on its second Friday ever at the US box office. It has reportedly registered the 4th biggest second Friday ever for April, staying behind Avengers: Endgame’s $40.7 million, Infinity War’s $31.5 million, and The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $22.5 million. Jason Momoa’s film is followed by Furious 7‘s $18.6 million at #5. However, the movie dropped -64.1% from its opening Friday last week.

It has hit the $220.9 million cume in the United States and will beat the $236.1 million domestic haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 this weekend. Therefore, the Minecraft live-action adaptation will become the second highest-grossing videogame-based movie ever in the US in just nine days. It is expected to earn between $75 million and $85 million on its second weekend.

A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Worldwide Box Office (29 Days): 5th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2025 + Achieves Another Mini Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News