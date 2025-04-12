Sunny Deol pleased his fans here in India with his larger-than-life persona in Jaat, but in the overseas market, it was a totally different picture. Domestically, the film clocked almost 10 crores on the opening day, but internationally, it clocked an underwhelming start. North America (USA and Canada) is one of the important territories where the biggie was expected to do well but day 1 numbers turned out to be disappointing.

Sunny never had a huge pull outside India, especially in the market like North America. Still, with the backing of two production houses from South (Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory) and Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, the film bagged a solid deal for the North American territory. Unfortunately, the film looks in a difficult position now.

Jaat opens on a disappointing note in North America!

Premieres were held for Jaat in North America, but the response was poor. It is learned that the magnum opus earned only $11K from premieres, which equals 9.47 lakh. Talking about day 1 (including premieres), it raked in just $38,814 at the North American box office, which equals 33.41 lakh.

The opening day is less than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which already had an underwhelming start. For those who don’t know, Sky Force earned $108,435 on day 1, which equals 93.35 lakh.

Break-even target revealed

Backed by the reputation of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat secured a good deal in North America. Its break-even is valued at $1.4 million, which is too much considering Sunny Deol’s low pull overseas. In Indian rupees, the film needs to earn 12.05 crores, which is a difficult task. Only a miraculous turnaround can give this Sunny Deol starrer a chance.

More about the film

Jaat also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It was released on April 10, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. While the exact budget is unknown, its estimated cost is around 100 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 16: 74% Budget Recovery Done, Still Chiyaan Vikram To Taste A Hat-Trick Of Failures?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News