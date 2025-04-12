Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dushara Vijayan, has suffered a major blow due to the grand release of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. The much-awaited magnum opus of Thala snatched away a significant number of screens/shows from Vikram’s film, resulting in a sharp decline in collections. The mark of 40 crores has been crossed at the Indian box office, but it won’t make it into the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed report of 16 days!

Good Bad Ugly puts Veera Dheera Sooran in trouble!

Being a magnum opus of a Kollywood superstar, Good Bad Ugly received strong showcasing in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram’s Kollywood action thriller dropped heavily in day-to-day collection. On day 15, when Good Bad Ugly was released, Vikram’s biggie earned just 25 lakh. This was a massive drop of 76.19% from day 14’s 1.05 crores.

On day 16, Veera Dheera Sooran had another poor day as just 13 lakh came in, a drop of 48% from Thursday. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 41.13 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It’s a fair number but not up to the mark.

Hat-trick of failure for Chiyaan Vikram

Reportedly, Veera Dheera Sooran carries a budget of 55 crores. Against this, it has already earned 41.13 crores, which equals 74.78% of the total budget. Since the pace has slowed down, the film won’t be able to cover the remaining distance of 13.87 crores. So, it will secure a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

For Chiyaan Vikram, it will be a disappointing outcome and mark a hat-trick of failures. Before this Kollywood action thriller, he suffered a blow with Thangalaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2. So, it will be the actor’s third consecutive failure at the Indian box office.

The actor will be seen next in Dhruva Natchathiram. Let’s hope he bounces back strongly with the upcoming spy action thriller.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 2: Shows A Decent Hold, Recovers Almost 19% Of Its Budget Already?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News