Mammootty’s much-awaited Bazooka arrived in theatres yesterday. Amid a good buzz on the ground level, the biggie smashed the fourth-biggest opening for the Mollywood legend post-COVID. Since reviews are not in favor, it was expected to witness a sharp decline on day 2. But the good thing is that the film displayed a decent hold and maintained momentum at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Performance on day 2

For the Mollywood biggie, Friday started with an occupancy of 30% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, there was a limited rise of up to 34%. In the evening shows, the occupancy jumped up to 43%. Night shows performed really well, with 53% occupancy. Overall, a good occupancy of 40% was seen throughout the day.

With such a performance, Bazooka managed to rake in a decent 2.10 crores on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 1’s 3.20 crores, it was a drop of 34.37%, which is expected as it was coming from a holiday start and facing two new noteworthy Malayalam releases.

Overall, Bazooka has earned a decent total of 5.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Today and tomorrow, a healthy jump is expected, so the 4-day extended opening weekend of over 11-12 crores seems to be locked.

Budget and recovery

Bazooka is reportedly made on a budget of 28 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 5.30 crores, which equals 11.8% of the total budget. It still needs to recover 22.70 crores, and considering poor reviews and mixed word-of-mouth, the film might struggle to reach its target.

Everything depends on how the opening weekend and the entire opening week turn out to be, as it will decide the fate of the film in the long run. For Mammootty, it’s an important film after the debacle of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

