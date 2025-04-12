Gippy Grewal’s Akaal was released on Thursday, amid the benefit of the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. However, it failed to enjoy its full potential and registered just a decent start on the board. After taking a start of less than a crore on holiday, the film was expected to drop on day 2, and that’s what exactly happened. Though the drop wasn’t huge, a steady hold would have put the film in a better situation. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Coming from a holiday, the Punjabi magnum opus started with a dismal 3% occupancy in the morning shows on day 2. After such a poor beginning, there was some growth in the afternoon shows, with an occupancy of 8%. In the evening, there was a slight jump up to 9%. In the night shows, there was again some growth, but it was on the lower side (13%).

Overall, Akaal had an occupancy of just 8% throughout the day, which is disappointing. Ideally, occupancy in the range of 20-25% was expected, which would have set the stage for healthy growth on Saturday. With such a performance, the biggie earned 60 lakh on day 2, a drop of 29.41% from day 1’s 85 lakh.

After 2 days, the total collection of Akaal stands at an estimated 1.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a fair number and from here, the film needs a good jump today and tomorrow, followed by a steady trend on weekdays.

Reportedly, the Punjabi magnum opus is made on a budget of 10 crores. Against this, it has earned 1.45 crores, thus recovering 14.5% of its budget already. The film needs to earn 8.55 crores more to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure.

Meanwhile, Akaal is directed by Gippy Grewal, who is coming after the success of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di, aka Ardaas 3. It also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nimrat Khaira, Princekanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and others.

