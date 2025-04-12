As far as the start is concerned, Good Bad Ugly has hit the bullseye. Being Ajith Kumar’s most expensive film, expectations were sky-high, and it’s obvious that the film was expected to create records for him. And we aren’t surprised that in several territories, it has registered a record opening for the Kollywood superstar. One such territory is North America, and here’s all you need to know about its opening day collection.

Over the years, North America (USA and Canada) is one territory where Thala Ajith has witnessed significant growth. With each passing film, he is delivering his career-best start and setting the benchmark higher for himself. However, there was a worrying situation regarding his latest release as it initially lacked the expected pace in pre-sales. But eventually, it picked up the momentum.

In premieres, Good Bad Ugly recorded the career-best collection for Ajith Kumar by earning $375K. Speaking about the total day 1 collection (including premieres), the film has amassed $484,704 at the North American box office, as per Venky Box Office. With this, it has surpassed Vidaamuyarchi‘s $452K.

Out of the total sum, the USA contributed $333,409, while Canada contributed CA$151,295 ($109,068). In Indian rupees, Good Bad Ugly has opened at 4.17 crores at the North American box office, which is not a huge sum but a good total.

Since reviews are mixed to negative and even word-of-mouth is mixed among neutrals, the magnum opus is expected to witness a sharp decline after the opening weekend. Still, the film might achieve break even because the target isn’t that big.

For those who aren’t aware, Good Bad Ugly has a target of $1 million to break even in the USA. The number for Canada is not known yet. Including the number for Canada, the target won’t be huge, and if the film maintains some momentum after a good start, it might avoid the tag of being a losing affair.

