Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda led Jaat, was released in theatres on April 11, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. It made a good start at the box office, scoring the 4th highest opening in Bollywood in 2025. It witnessed a slight dip in collections on Friday but axed the lifetime collections of 5 Hindi films. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends.

Minimal Friday fall!

Today was a regular working Friday, which meant the box office collections would drop. However, given the favorable word-of-mouth, the evening and night shows witnessed a boost, very well stabilizing the footfalls. As per early trends, Jaat earned 7-8 crores on day 2. It witnessed a 17-27% drop compared to 9.62 crores earned on the opening day.

The two-day total of Jaat will now conclude in the range of 16.62-17.62 crores.

Smashes the lifetime of 6 Bollywood films of 2025

Despite a drop, Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 6 Bollywood duds of 2025. It axed Crazxy (14.03 crores), Superboys Of Malegaon (5.02 crores*), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores), Loveyapa (7.69 crores), and Azaad (7.61 crores).

Jaat vs Sikandar vs Kesari Chapter 2

Sikandar would have ideally been a huge threat to Jaat. However, it turned out to be a huge disappointment within first two weeks of its box office run. It has quite been the case of “uno reverse” as Sunny Deol starrer lead to decrease in show count of Salman Khan’s film. It has now fallen below the one crore mark, so the end is near.

On April 18, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday led Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing in theatres. The pre-release buzz is good. It is now to be seen how Gopichand Malineni’s film gets affected by its arrival.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

