Akshay Kumar is arriving with the lesser-known story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is arriving in theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025. At a media event, Karan Johar broke the silence on releasing the film on Good Friday, along with Akki and Ananya Panday making many other revelations. Scroll below for all the updates!

Akshay Kumar has a connection with Jallianwala Bagh

Khiladi Kumar revealed that his grandfather had witnessed the tragedy. He shared, “It has a very special meaning to me. Mere father Amristar se the, mere grandfather ne ye upar Jallianwala Bagh ka hadsa dekha hai. Unhone mere pita ko iski bohot kahaniyaa sunayi thi and unhone mujhe sunayi thi. Toh ye jo kahani hai, mujhe bachpan se iske baare me bohot kuch pata hai. Mere zehen mein, mere dimag me ye kahaani hamesha thi. Toh jab mujhe Karan Singh Tyagi ne ye kahaani sunayi, usi waqt maine ye faisla kar lia tha ki ye film zarur karenge.”

Ananya Panday recalls beginning Kesari Chapter 2 shoot in 2021

Little did we know Kesari Chapter 2 has been in the making since 2021. Ananya Panday revealed, “It’s been a long time since we’ve been making this film. When Karan spoke to me about this film, I couldn’t imagine myself. I was like ‘okay, how am I going to do this, it’ll be a big challenge.’ I got to learn Punjabi and work with Akshay sir, whom I’m a huge fan of. My dad has worked with him in so many films. To sum it up, I’m just very proud to be a part of this film.”

Karan Johar on Kesari Chapter 2 release date

Asked about the release date, Karan Johar responded, “As producers, we’re always looking for a “good Friday” (pun intended). Also, the date was very close to commemorating the 106th year of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. So this was actually close to that date, more than anything else.”

Kesari Chapter 2 will enjoy the Good Friday holiday on its opening day.

