Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples of the industry. The duo have been married for over a decade and are proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, where she reminisced about Saif Ali Khan’s proposal in Greece. Bebo shared, “We were shooting for Chhaliya Chhaliya. He stayed back for the shoot because it was my song. He just woke up one morning and said, ‘Listen, let’s get married. I want to marry you. Let’s just go to a church and do it right there.’ I was taken aback and said, ‘Are you mad?’ But he was insistent. He said, ‘I want to spend my life with you, and I can’t see it any other way.’ His clarity and confidence made me realise that he was the one I wanted to spend my life with.”

KJO further quizzed Kareena if she had any reservations about Saif’s past marriage. The Buckingham Murders actress said, “No. It didn’t deter me at all. Saif was honest and upfront, telling me, ‘My two children are my family, and they will always be of utmost importance in my life.’ I embraced that completely because I loved him and wanted to accept everything about him. I was madly in love then and still am head over heels in love with him. I think I always will be, all my life. The best decision of my life was to marry him.”

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, and the two are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the professional front, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared screen space in films like Agent Vinod, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Omkara. Saif is also set to make a grand comeback to the Race franchise with its fourth installment.

