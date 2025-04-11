Out of the Indian film industries, Mollywood witnessed the highest number of releases yesterday. While L2: Empuraan already created madness a couple of weeks ago, on Thursday, we saw three noteworthy Malayalam films arriving in theatres. Bazooka was the biggest of them all, and the other two releases were Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana and Basil Joseph’s Maranamass. Here’s how they fared at the Indian box office on day 1!

Performance on day 1

The Naslen starrer took an excellent start as the morning shows had a 63% occupancy. In the afternoon shows, the response was even better as the occupancy jumped up to 75%. In the evening shows, it was up to 79%. In the night shows, occupancy rocked at 87%.

Maranamass kicked off with a decent 26% occupancy in the morning shows, which jumped up to 34% in the afternoon shows. During the evening shows, the occupancy increased slightly and remained at 39%. Night shows were superb, with 66% occupancy.

With a clear edge in occupancy, Alappuzha Gymkhana scored a strong day 1 collection of 2.75 crores. The positive reviews and word-of-mouth helped the film enjoy massive footfalls during evening and night shows. On the other hand, Maranamass earned a decent 1.10 crores, as per Sacnilk.

If a comparison is made, Alappuzha Gymkhana has amassed a 150% higher collection than Maranamass.

If we talk about the Naslen starrer, the film has clocked the third biggest opening for Mollywood in 2025, after L2: Empuraan (21 crores) and Bazooka (3.25 crores). Maranamass managed to be among the top 10 openers of Mollywood in 2025.

More about the films

Both Mollywood releases have opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, with praise for the entertainment value. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is decent and working in favor. It’ll be interesting to see how they grow over the weekend, as Bazooka is likely to crash due to mixed to poor reviews and word-of-mouth.

