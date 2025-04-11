It is almost a washout for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar at the box office. So far, it is the biggest disappointment of Bollywood in 2025. Despite the Eid benefit, the action thriller will fail to recover its budget. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 12 days.

It’s officially a flop!

Sikandar is mounted on a handsome budget of 200 crores. In 12 days, AR Murugadoss‘ directorial has earned 127.12 crore* net. This means the makers have only recovered 63% of the invested cost so far. The box office collections have dropped below one crore, which means it will conclude its lifetime around the 130 crore range. Officially, it’s a flop!

International total

The signs were underwhelming, starting from pre-sales. Given the initial two days after release, it looked like Sikandar would achieve a considerable feat. But in 12 days, it has only accumulated 58 crore gross in the international market.

Worldwide Collections

In the last three days, there has been a growth of only 3.51% in the worldwide collections. Sikandar now stands at 208 crore gross.

Check out the global box office breakdown below:

India net- 127.12 crores *

* India gross- 150 crores *

* Overseas gross- 58 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 208 crores*

Today, Sikandar will surpass the global lifetime of Alia Bhatt‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores) and Chhichhore (208.42 crores). It will then aim for Rani Mukerji’s Hichki (210.81 crores).

However, entering Salman Khan’s top 10 worldwide grossers will not be possible now as it will not be able to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Check out the complete list:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Sultan: 589 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 562.12 crores Tiger 3: 472.77 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crores Kick: 377 crores Bharat: 323.03 crores Ek Tha Tiger: 320 crores Race 3: 270.76 crores Dabangg 2: 265 crores

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Gippy Grewal Starrer Recovers 8.5% Of Its Budget Already, Marks 4th Biggest Start In Punjab Since 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News