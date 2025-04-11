Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Nimrat Khaira in key roles, was released in theatres yesterday. In the pre-release phase, the film generated a decent buzz, and as expected, it has taken a decent start at the Indian box office. It enjoyed the benefit of a public holiday, thus witnessing an overall push on day 1. However, in Hindi, the response was dismal. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Punjabi magnum opus was released yesterday. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, describing it as a perfect ode to Khalsa warriors. Even initial word-of-mouth has been favorable, which boosted the overall walk-ins through evening and night shows. As a result, the biggie has come up with a decent score.

Akaal is off to a decent start!

Akaal started with an average occupancy of 8%. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 14%, and in the evening shows, it was around 13%. Surprisingly, the night shows didn’t show any jump, and the occupancy remained at 13%. So, it could be seen that the film had a scope to score big but couldn’t enjoy its full potential. Still, a decent 85 lakh net came in at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk.

With 85 lakh in the kitty, Akaal opened below Gippy Grewal’s last theatrical release, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, which clocked 95 lakh on day 1. In Punjab, it smashed the fourth-biggest opening since 2024. It stayed below Jatt & Juliet 3 (3.50 crores), Sucha Soorma (1 crore), and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (90 lakh).

Budget and recovery

Akaal is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crores. Compared with the opening day collection of 85 lakh, the magnum opus has already recovered 8.5% of its budget. Let’s see how it fares over the four-day extended weekend. As of now, it aims to reach a sum of over 3 crores.

