A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, closed its opening week on Thursday. Right from the beginning, the magnum opus has been exceeding expectations, and the saga continued throughout the week. As a result, the milestone of $200 million was comfortably surpassed in just 7 days, making it the first film to achieve the milestone at the North American box office in 2025.

Right from previews, the latest video game adaptation has been raking in record numbers. In a span of just seven days, it has achieved several milestones, and this is all happening with mixed reviews. It clearly indicates that the target audience is appreciating the content, and word-of-mouth is spreading like wildfire.

Yesterday, we reported that A Minecraft Movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in North America. Now, in the latest development, it has crossed the mark of $200 million, making it the first film of 2025 to achieve the feat. On Thursday, day 7, it earned a solid $7.15 million, which marked the third biggest Thursday ever for a video game adaptation after The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($9.9 million) and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 ($11.6 million).

Overall, A Minecraft Movie earned a rocking $200.36 million at the North American box office in 7 days, as per Box Office Mojo. With this milestone, the film also became the third video game adaptation to hit the $200 million in North America.

By Sunday, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer is expected to comfortably cross Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s lifetime collection of $236.11 million to become the second highest-grossing video game adaptation in history.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $350 million mark, and the current total stands at $351.06 million. Apart from North America’s $200.36 million, the overseas market has contributed an impressive $150.70 million so far. Very soon, it’ll hit the $400 million mark and is on track to touch $500 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

