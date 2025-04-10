Jason Momoa’s Hollywood journey is filled with interesting projects; he started as a lifeguard in Baywatch and is now appearing in A Minecraft Movie. The latest release is making headlines with its record-breaking opening weekend. The actor is now set to hit a massive milestone in his career at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Before acting, Momoa was a model and won the Model of the Year award in 1999. He gained recognition after appearing as Khal Drogo in the cult favorite HBO series Game of Thrones. He gained superstardom with Aquaman, which was a blockbuster success, earning more than $1.15 billion globally. He reprised his role in 2023, but the film was nowhere near the first film’s global haul. The sequel collected $439.38 million at the worldwide box office.

Jason Momoa’s film A Minecraft Movie was released in theatres this Friday and has set records with its opening weekend. The videogame adaptation opened with a $162.75 million collection at the box office in North America. It is earning winning numbers at the box office in North America, and the collection has hit the $185.44 million cume. The overseas collection of the movie is $150.7 million; therefore, its global gross has reached the $336.14 million mark.

According to The Numbers, Jason Momoa’s global career box office total has reached the $4.85 billion mark. The biggest contributions came from Aquaman‘s $1.15 billion, Justice League’s $661.32 million, and Fast X’s $704.87 million. It is around $200 million away from the $5 billion milestone.

By the end of A Minecraft Movie’s global run, Jason’s career box office total will cross the massive milestone. The videogame-based movie opened with a bang, earning $300 million+ in its global debut. If it continues this momentum, then collecting another $200 million in revenue is no big deal.

Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

