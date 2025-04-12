Good Bad Ugly registered an excellent start but failed to maintain the momentum on the second day. With a holiday benefit on Thursday, the magnum opus pulled off the second biggest opening for Ajith Kumar. After scoring almost 30 crores on day 1, the film was expected to show a good hold with a regular drop. Unfortunately, the actual crash was very brutal on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Performance on day 2

After a mind-blowing opening, the Kollywood magnum opus started its day 2 with 29% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, there was a solid jump of up to 47%. In the evening shows, it was up to 53%, followed by a rocking 74% in the night shows. Overall, it saw an occupancy of 51% throughout the day.

As a result of such a performance, Good Bad Ugly earned an estimated 13.90 crores on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to 29.25 crores, it’s a drop of 52.47%, which is brutal. On the opening day, occupancy was 79% throughout the day, and there was also the advantage of more shows and special rates. On Friday, it was more of a normal day.

Good Bad Ugly beats Veera Dheera Sooran!

Overall, Good Bad Ugly earned 43.15 crore net at the Indian box office in the first two days. With this, it has surpassed Veera Dheera Sooran’s 40 crore+ collection to become the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. It now stands below Dragon (102.43 crores), Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores), and Madha Gaja Raja (48.70 crores).

Today, it will easily cross Madha Gaja Raja and grab the third spot.

Ajith Kumar’s biggie to struggle?

After mixed to negative reviews from critics, the actual word-of-mouth among neutrals is seemingly mixed, and it might restrict the film’s growth over the weekend. Good Bad Ugly now aims for the 4-day extended weekend of below 80 crores, which is underwhelming.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

