Sunny Deol’s collaboration with Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers could be a success in the making. The action thriller Jaat has concluded two days on a good note. It is now gearing up for its first Saturday. There’s been a favorable growth in ticket sales as well as morning occupancy. Scroll below for day 3 updates!

Day 3 Morning Occupancy

The official trailer was well received, leading to decent advance booking sales. On its opening day, Jaat registered a morning occupancy of 9.56%. It witnessed a drop on the regular working Friday, with admissions of 5.44%. But with the initiation of the weekend, there’s a 38% improvement in the morning shows on Saturday.

Check out the morning occupancy of Jaat in the last 3 days:

Day 1: 9.56%

Day 2: 5.44% (-43%)

Day 3: 7.53% (+38%)

Sunny Deol starrer has visibly bounced back. The word-of-mouth is favorable, and hopefully, there will be much better growth in occupancy during the evening and night shows.

Surge in ticket sales

On day 2, Jaat had clocked ticket sales of 19.7K till 1 PM on BookMyShow. In comparison, it scored a 51% hike on Saturday as it sold 29.8K tickets.

Everything looks in favor so far, which means Sunny Deol’s film will land in the vicinity of 10 crores. It is now to be seen whether it matches the opening-day collections or grows beyond that. The need of the hour is some good improvement.

Box Office Collections

Jaat has garnered 16.62 crores net in India in the first two days. It has made a good start at the box office and will hopefully conclude its box office run as Sunny Deol’s second highest-grossing film after Gadar 2.

