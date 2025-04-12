Naslen’s Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana is experiencing a brilliant box office run thanks to its good word of mouth. Despite clashing with Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s Maranamass in Malayalam along with Good Bad Ugly in Tamil and Jaat in Hindi, the film has churned out great numbers at the box office.

In two days, Naslen’s film, directed by Khalid Rahman, stands at a total of 5.15 crore in India and almost 9 crore worldwide. The film will now target a 10 crore weekend, maintaining its pace at the box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, April 11, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 2.5 crore at the box office, which was a slight drop from the previous day. The film opened at the box office with 2.65 crore on the previous day.

Naslen’s Previous Box Office Hit

Naslen’s last theatrical release was Premalu which was the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024. The romantic comedy earned 2.8 crore in two days – opening at 90 lakh and earning 1.8 crore on day 2. Interestingly, Naslen’s latest release with 5.15 crore is trending 83% higher than Premalu’s two day earnings at the box office!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of a reported 12 crore, the film has already recovered 42% of its budget at the box office in only 48 hours. It might enter the profit-making zone after finishing the weekend in the range of 10 – 12 crore!

However, the film has to earn a total of 24 crore to claim the hit tag for itself, but that journey will take a long time.

