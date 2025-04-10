Malayalam Cinema is witnessing a clash yet again on April 10, with Mammootty’s Bazooka locking horns with Khalid Rahman’s Alappuzha Gymkhana! While the former rides on a huge hype and buzz due to its star value, the latter has won the initial box office battle, defeating Mammooty’s film.

Mammootty Fails To Defeat Turbo

Mammootty’s latest arrival has failed to beat the pre-sales registered by Turbo on BMS. His one of the best pre-sales since the last year was registered by Turbo with 161K ticket sales. However, he has managed to beat his last film Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse’s 19K BMS ticket pre-sales.

Bazooka Ticket Pre-Sales

On BookMyShow, Bazooka registered a ticket sale of 65K. This was the 9th best ticket pre-sale on BMS for a Malayalam film of 2024-25. Mammootty surpassed his last release by 242% higher ticket sales in advance on BMS.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Ticket Pre-Sales

However, starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and Ganapathi S. Poduval, Khalid Rahman’s Alappuzha Gymkhana registered a ticket sale of 74K on BMS in advance. This is 13% higher than Mammootty’s film. It would be interesting to see if it manages to milk this advantage!

Interestingly, Alappuzha Gymkhana registered the second-best pre-sales for a Malayalam film in 2025 after L2: Empuraan ruling at number. Mammootty’s Bazooka has taken the third spot for the best ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2025.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Mollywood films of 2024 – 25 on BMS.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K ManjummelBoys: 84K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 74K Bazooka: 65K Barroz 3D: 64K

