Bazooka, starring Mammootty, was originally slated for release on February 14th but has now been postponed to April 10th. Promotional activities are already underway. The film is known to be a crime investigation thriller, with Mammootty’s character assisting the police in their probe.

The teaser, which dropped late last year, depicted scenes of police brutality on the streets, setting the tone for a potentially intense and violent narrative. In recent times, violent films have carved out a niche audience in India. One notable example is Marco, which achieved major commercial success. However, the film later came under fire, with critics claiming it encouraged violent behavior among the youth. This concern united both the government and the opposition in Kerala, who voiced alarm over the growing influence of violent cinema on young minds.

In this context, actor Sidharth Bharathan, during a recent interview with the YouTube channel One 2 Talks as part of Bazooka’s promotional campaign, shared some insights into the film’s storyline. He mentioned, “This is an action-based thriller, a sort of cat-and-mouse game where someone is nearly caught. And mainly, nobody is killed in this film.” Turning to his co-stars for confirmation, he then added, “A thriller movie that doesn’t kill anyone.” According to him, the film avoids graphic violence, with no scenes involving smashing someone’s head or attacking pregnant women.

He described it as a fast-paced thriller that keeps the audience guessing about whether the villain will be caught. He also shared that Bazooka was the first film he worked on with Mammootty, although the black-and-white horror thriller Bramayugam, released in 2024, ended up being their first theatrical release together.

