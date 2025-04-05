Coolie has been one of the most anticipated films of 2025 from Kollywood. Rumors about its release date have been making rounds online, but the release date has now been officially confirmed by the production house behind the project, Sun Pictures.

The film will be released on August 14, 2025, a day before India’s Independence Day. The production house announced this via its official social media handles. “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th,” the caption of the announcement reads.

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film’s hype has been enormous since it was announced, as this marks the first collaboration between Lokesh and Rajinikanth. Fans of both have high expectations for this project. However, the film is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

The supporting cast boasts several prominent names, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Kishore Kumar G. Pooja Hegde features in a special dance number. At the same time, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is speculated to make a cameo appearance, although the makers have yet to confirm it. Anirudh Ravichander handles the music composition, with Girish Gangadharan as the principal cinematographer.

Coolie vs. War 2 Competition

At the box office, competition often plays a crucial role in determining a film’s success. In the case of Coolie, its major competition comes from War 2, which stars Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan alongside Telugu cinema superstar Jr. NTR.

Though the two films originate from different industries, they both belong to the action drama genre and are poised to make a substantial impact. If executed well, each film has the potential to thrive in its own market. War 2 might hold an advantage, thanks to its powerful star combination representing two of India’s biggest film industries.

In Tamil Nadu, both Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj enjoy massive cult followings, making Coolie a strong contender. The outcome remains uncertain for now, but with such talent on both sides, there’s hope that both films can emerge as blockbusters.

