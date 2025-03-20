Thalapathy Vijay is soon set to retire from acting and focus on his political career with his decision to step away from movies. The competition for his spot in Kollywood has intensified. Several rising stars and established actors are eyeing the opportunity to fill the void left by Vijay. Meanwhile, news about his past struggles and how superstar Rajinikanth influenced his entry into the film industry has gone viral.

Thalapathy Vijay had a challenging journey before making it to the silver screen. Although his father, SA Chandrasekhar, was a well-known filmmaker, he didn’t support Vijay’s desire to become an actor. Surprisingly, superstar Rajinikanth indirectly played a significant role in convincing Vijay’s father.

Vijay’s interest in acting emerged during his teenage years. Academics did not appeal to him, and he expressed his desire to act in films after completing his tenth standard. But his father Chandrasekhar was hesitant. He believed the industry was filled with uncertainties, so he didn’t want his son to face the hardships that came with the profession.

To prove his passion, Vijay took inspiration from Rajinikanth’s iconic dialogue from the film Annamalai. The powerful monologue in Annamalai, where Rajinikanth’s character speaks about overcoming challenges, inspired Vijay. He decided to recreate the scene, delivering the dialogue with remarkable conviction. The performance was recorded and shown to his father.

Impressed by Vijay’s acting, SA Chandrasekhar agreed to give his son a chance in the film industry. In 1992, Vijay made his acting debut with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father. However, the initial phase of his career wasn’t easy. His father continued to test his acting by making him perform challenging scenes alongside experienced actors. Vijay persevered, proving his talent and determination.

Thalapathy Vijay’s admiration for Rajinikanth has remained constant throughout his career. In interviews, he has often expressed how Rajinikanth’s movies inspired him. When asked about his favorite film from his father’s filmography, Vijay fondly mentioned Naan Sigappu Manidhan which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Vijay is preparing to bid farewell to the silver screen to pursue a political career. Last year, he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, which focuses on social welfare and political reforms. His upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, will mark his final appearance as an actor. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

