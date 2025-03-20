Sabdham is a Tamil horror thriller featuring Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role. It is written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam and has hit theaters on February 28, 2025. It was also released in Telugu on the same day, gaining attention for its eerie storyline and engaging sound design.

The story revolves around Ruben, who is a paranormal investigator played by Aadhi Pinisetty. He is assigned to solve mysterious deaths at a university. Supernatural elements and dark secrets come to light as the investigation unfolds.

Following its theatrical success, Sabdham is set to premiere on OTT. As per the latest update, the movie streams in Amazon Prime Video. The digital rights for the movie were acquired by the platform and as it is expected to be available for streaming starting March 28, 2025. However official confirmation regarding the OTT release date is awaited.

The film stars Aadhi Pinisetty as Ruben alongside Lakshmi Menon as Avanthika. Supporting actors include Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, TSR Srinivasan and M.S. Bhaskar. Arivazhagan Venkatachalam not only directed the film but also co-wrote it. The film is produced under the banners of 7G Films and AAlpha Frames.

Thaman S composed the haunting background score, while Arun Bathmanaban handled the cinematography. The editing was done by V.J. Sabu Joseph.

Aadhi Pinisetty was last seen in the film Partner, which was released in the year 2023. It is a science fiction crime comedy film written and directed by Manoj Damodharan. The movie stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

