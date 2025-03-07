The Aadhi Pinisetty starrer Tamil horror film Sabdham is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. The movie managed to cross 5 crores on its 7th day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Sabdham Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer earned 50 lakhs. This was a little growth of around 4% since the movie had amassed 48 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 5.13 crores.

Sabdham managed to cross 5 crores on its 7th day. It is now inching towards 6 crores. The movie should aim to cross at least 9 to 10 crores by the end of the next week.

The movie has been receiving a positive word of mouth which is also reflecting in its collection. However, the day-wise collections have remained below 1 crore which is also not very favorable for the movie. It witnessed a clash with Jiiva, Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna’s historical horror film Aghathiyaa.

It was an interesting clash since both the movies hail from the horror genre, leaving the theatre-going audience spoilt for choices. However, Sabdham is racing ahead of Aghathiyaa till now when it comes to their box office battle. Aghathiyaa’s 7-day collections come to 3.02 crores. Hence, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer is almost 69% ahead in this box office clash.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Sabdham has been directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. Apart from Aadhi Pinisetty, the movie also stars Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila and Aarthi Ashwin in the lead roles. The music has been composed by S Thaman.

