It was the clash of two Kollywood films from the horror genre on February 28, 2025, namely Sabdham and Aghathiyaa. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see which movie topples the box office game. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the two movies on their 4th day.

Sabdham Box Office Collection

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, on its 4th day, Sabdham earned around 47 lakhs* when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 62% since the movie amassed 1.24 crores* on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 3.7 crores. The movie is now inching close to 4 crores.

Aghathiyaa Box Office Collection

On its 4th day, Aghathiyaa earned around 25 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 64% since the movie amassed 70 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.54 crores. It is now very close to attaining 3 crores. Thus, it is clear that it is Aghathiyaa has taken the lead of 31% from Sabdham. However, both the movies need an upward graph to attain decent numbers in the coming days.

About Sabdham

Talking about the film, Sabdham has been directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. The movie stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon and Simran in the lead roles. The music has been composed by S Thaman.

About Aghathiyaa

Talking about the movie, Aghathiyaa has been directed by Pa Vijay. The movie stars Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

