Yes, Thaman made his debut in the 2003 movie Boys, directed by S. Shankar. He played one of the four lead roles in the film. However, that was the only time he acted in a lead role. Later, he shifted his focus to music composition, and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, Thaman is celebrated as one of the best music composers in India.

S. Thaman seems to be returning to his acting roots, according to a report by Gulte. It’s said that he’ll be playing a lead role in an upcoming Tamil film. What’s even more exciting is that Atharvaa will reportedly be one of the other lead actors in the movie. However, there isn’t much else revealed about the project yet—no title, no director’s name, nothing. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this shapes up.

S. Thaman’s first film, Boys (2003), was also closely tied to music. The movie followed the story of four boys and a girl coming together to form a band. The songs from the film were a massive hit, not just in Tamil but also in neighboring states. One standout track, ‘Paalpoalae Padhinaaril,’ became especially popular.

Apart from S. Thaman, the cast included Siddharth, Bharath, Manikandan, Nakul, and Genelia. The music for the film was composed by none other than A.R. Rahman. If you’re curious to watch it, the Tamil version is streaming on Sun NXT, while the Hindi version is available on YouTube and Zee5.

