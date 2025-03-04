The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has been witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. On its 11th day, the movie is inching close to 120 crores when it comes to the worldwide collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 11th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 2.49 crores* when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a sharp drop of almost 72% since the film had amassed 9 crores on its previous day. However, it remains unfazed by this drop as the movie is maintaining an impressive pace at the box office.

The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 74.99 crores*. Including the taxes, the gross collections come to 88.48 crores*. The film has earned a decent 27.3 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now stands at 115.78 crores*.

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is now inching towards 120 crores when it comes to the worldwide collection. With the positive word of mouth that the film has been receiving, it might achieve this target soon. Dragon is mounted at a budget of 35 crores.

With its current India net collection of 74.99 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 39.99 crores. The ROI percentage is around 114%. Dragon has indeed weaved a massive success story. The movie has surpassed Madha Gaja Raja’s worldwide collection to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Madha Gaja Raja’s worldwide collections stands at 57.46 crores. The Pradeep Ranganathan is now looking forward to dethrone the worldwide collection of Vidaamuyarchi to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: NEEK Box Office Day 10: Dhanush Directorial Most Likely To Wrap Up Without Covering Even Half Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News