Before its theatrical release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was one of the most prestigious projects of that year. With massive pre-release hype, extensive promotions, and a grand fantasy-action spectacle, it was expected to be a major blockbuster. However, the film ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

One of the key characters in the film, the antagonist Chamathakan, was played by Danish Sait. However, in a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, tamil actor Jiiva revealed that he was initially approached for the role by director Lijo but turned it down. “I told Lijo that I wouldn’t be doing the film,” Jiiva said, explaining that his reason for rejecting the offer was the character’s appearance. “I wouldn’t play a character with half my head shaved and half my mustache gone.” He also mentioned that he had declined several projects in the past due to similar concerns over character looks.

Chamathakan and the film’s titular character, played by Mohanlal, engage in a wager where the loser must shave off half of their head and facial hair. And as expected, Chamathakan was the one who lost the fight.

Jiiva and Mohanlal previously worked together in the 2006 Malayalam war-action film Keerthi Chakra, written and directed by Major Ravi. The film marked Jiiva’s debut in the Malayalam industry. One of its standout moments was the Tamil song Pooncholai, which became a big hit in Kerala at the time.

If you’re interested, you can watch both Malaikottai Vaaliban and Keerthi Chakra at home on Jio Hotstar. As of now, both films are available for free with ads, but it’s uncertain how long that will last.

