Known for a filmography filled with unforgettable characters, the highly appreciated Kollywood actor Jiiva is set to take his next leap in entertainment as he associates with aha Tamil to host the show ‘Sarkaar with Jiiva’.

As he embarks on a journey to explore the new format, viewers will see him in an all-new avatar in the upcoming game show.

Sharing his excitement, Jiiva said: “Exploring new formats is always challenging, but it’s great as I love taking challenges head-on. I’m an avid fan of game shows; the concept has always been intriguing, and I knew there was no other platform than aha Tamil to start my journey as a host for a game show.”