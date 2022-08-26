Bollywood films have been on the radar since the beginning of this year. South films like RRR, Karthikeya 2, and Pushpa have performed better at the box office than Hindi films. This gave rise to Bollywood vs South debate. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the ongoing debate.

Advertisement

Kher’s film The Kashmir Files, which was released earlier this year, turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film this year. However, big-budget Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a mark at the box office.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Anupam Kher praised the approach of South Indian films when Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha spoke about the need to keep a tab on the audience’s pulse to make relevant movies. The veteran actor said, “You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we’re doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learned by doing films in Telugu…I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film.”

The national award-winning actor then added, “I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars.”

For the unversed, Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The plot follows Nikhil’s Dr Karthikeya who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna.

Anupam Kher, who has a supporting role in the film, celebrated its success in a post on his Instagram account writing, “Meri to nikal padi dosto (I am on a roll) The Kashmir Files ke baad meri Karthikeya 2 film bhi blockbuster hai!! (After The Kashmir Files, my fil Karthikeya 2 is also a blockbuster).”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Bollywood Version: Salman Khan As Hulk, Priyanka Chopra Jonas As Titania & Taapsee Pannu As She-Hulk – Actors Who Would Fit Perfectly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram