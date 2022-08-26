Ranbir Kapoor had landed in big trouble when he had made a remark about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain. Netizens had brutally trolled him. Now, Gauahar Khan came in support of the actor and took a dig at the trolls. Did it backfire on her or was it appreciated by the netizens? Scroll below to know more!

Gauahar is a Bollywood diva who made a name for herself with her acting skills, dance moves, and glamorous looks. In 2020, she tied the knot with Ismail Darbar’s son, Zaid Darbar, and has been living the best of her life.

Gauahar Khan is known to have a voice of her own as she never shies away from stating her opinions. In a recent tweet, she came in support of her Rocket Singh co-actor Ranbir Kapoor who had made a fun comment on his wife and slammed the trollers by saying to ‘take a chill pill’.

Gauahar Khan’s tweet can be read as: “Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye ((People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn’t allowed, who knows what might offend people). Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world.”

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

However, as soon as the tweet went live, there was a group of people who agreed with the actress. But, there was a certain group of people who didn’t sit back and trolled Gauahar Khan. One wrote, “Miyan biwi ghar mazak karen ya kuch bhi karen…Nobody cares…Public me aake, making an absurd comment in a live session is called “publicity stunt”. Small mistakes make a huge blunder… No joke re baba.” Another one commented, “Yeh gyaan jabhi deti hn jab apne par aata h”. While a Twitter user penned, “SAME THEORY OF CHILL PILL KHUD BHI APNALO MADAME !!!” Another internet user commented, “Ye baat aap BiggBoss ke time khud hi kyu bhul jati ho”.

Well, do you think Gauahar did the right thing while supporting Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know!

