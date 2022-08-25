Manish Mundra – the producer behind films like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Newton’ is making his directorial debut with ‘Siya’, the trailer of which was released recently. The director has shared that the film, which stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh is “a story of resilience and grit”.

The film takes audiences through a tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice.

Talking about his film, Manish said: “‘Siya’ is a story of resilience and grit. It also deals with the hypocrisy behind crimes against women. It is such an important story at a time where these atrocities continue to rise all around the world.”

The trailer of the film speaks of a plight for justice and a fight for what’s right. The film takes audiences through the journey of the protagonist who navigates a man’s world.

“I hope ‘Siya’ sparks important conversation and dialogue on the subject and that audiences understand the relevance of the film and support it”, the director further mentioned.

For actress Pooja Pandey, it is “a role of a lifetime”, as it challenged every aspect of her as an artiste.

“Victims have endured so much and I had to ensure that the character reflected the rollercoaster of emotions that goes through a woman’s mind when something this terrible happens to her. I hope I’ve done justice to the character and that audiences connect with her”, Pooja added.

Produced by Drishyam Films, ‘Siya’ will release nationwide on September 16, 2022.

