Ananya Panday who was promoting Liger religiously is back to her hometown and ‘Bae’ – Mumbai. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead and the duo left no stones unturned while promoting her biggie in multiple cities. Earlier today, Panday appeared at Mumbai airport looking chic in a crop top and straight ripped jeans and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media for donning a top that read ‘Rowdy Queen’ and fans are slamming her and dragging Vijay in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ananya is one of the most popular gen Z kids in Bollywood. Ever since she made her big debut with Dharma in 2019, there has been no looking back for her. She’s also quite popular on Instagram with over 23 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak-peak to her fans there of her day to day life.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Ananya Panday was snapped at the Mumbai airport today wearing a cute crop top in lilac colour that read ‘Rowdy Queen’ and paired it with straight ripped jeans. Now her t-shirt caption didn’t go well with netizens who are slamming her for wearing the title while also involving Vijay Deverakonda in the comments section.

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Why she is wearing rowdy queen ,pagal hui vi hain vijay k pechay ye sari ,he is already committed n she knows it.” Another user commented, “Iska talent kya hai? Nose ko tongue se touch karna 😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Beta Aap Acting chod kyu nhi dete 🤦‍♀️” A fourth user commented, “Isko kaun heroine banaya😂😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens brutally trolling Ananya Panday for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

