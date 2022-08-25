Ryan Reynolds Wants To Slide Into Ranveer Singh's DMs & We Just Can't Wait To See A 'Deadpool' Film Featuring Both Of Them!

Ranveer Singh is this generation’s superstar and a versatile, multi-faceted artist. That his popularity goes beyond the Indian diaspora and South Asian people alone emerges from Ryan Reynolds’ witty reference to Ranveer in an interview.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Reynolds said that if there was one Indian actor’s DMs that he would want to get into, it would be Ranveer Singh!

Ryan Reynolds spoke to the publication while promoting a docu series, and expressed his fondness for Ranveer Singh. His banter with Ranveer during the release of Deadpool 2 in Hindi had created quite a lot of interest on Twitter. Reynolds seems to have followed Ranveer’s work and career choices since then.

Praise from Ryan Reynolds for Ranveer Singh cements the fact that his potential and popularity is limitless amongst today’s viewers across the world. And his work has impressed global movie stars and film folk over time.

Well, we can’t wait for Ryan and Ranveer to collab for ‘Deadpool’ soon! Anyone listening? We are literally manifesting this to happen.

