Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has popularity and fandom across the world. There’s no country that doesn’t know about Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. And recently, once again we came across such an instance. Scroll down to know more!

A video where the US Navy officers singing a classic Bollywood song from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is melting our hearts. Check it out!

NewsMobile shared a video on their Twitter handle, wherein we can see the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac River in Washington DC were singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.

As soon as the video hit the internet and went viral, SRK fans started hailing the actor and said, “Global Super Star Shah Rukh Khan.” While another Twitter user wrote, “A great tribute to Bollywood’s role in being a contributor to India-US dosti.” Another one commented, “World’s Biggest Moviestar India’s Pride – Shah Rukh Khan.” While another internet user showered love for the beautiful sangam of US and Bollywood and wrote, “A Jugalbandi for India-US Dosti ..US navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC.”

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in the movies, including Pathan and Tiger 3.

SRK enjoys a fandom starting from 8 to 80 years old. There’s no one who doesn’t love the King Khan of Bollywood. What do you think of this jugalbandi? Let us know.

