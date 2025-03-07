While Dragon has turned out to be a massive hit, things aren’t that good for the other Kollywood releases. Coming to the Dhanush directorial, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, it has failed to rake in desired numbers. In fact, the film has emerged as a huge disaster at the Indian box office and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 10 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

Reception of the film

The Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. The comedy elements and the music of the film were praised, but other aspects, like the writing and performances of the lead cast, were criticized. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth.

NEEK at the Indian box office

NEEK started its journey on a fair note by earning 1.15 crores. However, since word-of-mouth was mixed, it failed to show a desired jump over the weekend. On weekdays, things went downhill, and a total of 6.38 crores came on board. During the second week, things became worse, with the collection reaching a low of 7 lakh on a single day.

In the second week, NEEK earned a dismal 1.05 crores. Overall, it raked in a poor total of 7.43 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. This is a disappointing number and considering the disastrous pace, the film will wrap up its run below the 8 crore mark.

NEEK is a massive flop!

Reportedly, the Dhanush directorial carried a budget of 25 crores. This would have been easily recovered, but the film failed miserably in doing so. Compared to this cost, the film has earned only 7.43 crores. If calculated, it equals only 29.72% or 30% of the total budget. So, it’s a flop affair at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

