The Unni Mukundan starrer Malayalam comedy drama Get-Set Baby is turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The film did see a slight growth on its 14th day but it is overall a colossal disaster. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 14th day.

Get-Set Baby Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned 9 lakhs. This was a good growth of around 50% since the film had amassed 6 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 2.45 crores.

The movie is still below 5 crores despite 2 weeks of its release, which is extremely alarming. The movie needs a positive word of mouth desperately but there is little or no hope left for it. It was expected that after the humongous success of Marco, Unni Mukundan’s next will at least manage to rake in some decent numbers at the box office. But Get-Set Baby has turned out to be a very dismal affair.

Not only this but Get-Set Baby’s 14-day collection is lagging behind Marco’s collection by almost 94%. For the unversed, Marco had earned around 43.9 crores on its 14th day. The film is also facing a tough competition from other Mollywood releases like Officer On Duty, Bromance, and Daveed.

Get-Set Baby is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 2.45 crores, it has managed to cover only 24% of its budget. By the looks of it, it looks like the Unni Mukundan starrer will wrap up the curtains without even covering half of its budget.

