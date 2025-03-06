The Unni Mukundan starrer Malayalam comedy-drama Get-Set Baby is miserably failing at the box office. This comes as an even more disappointment since his last actioner Marco was a pan-Indian success. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Get-Set Baby Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned 6 lakhs. This was a slight growth of around 20% since the movie had amassed 5 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 2.36 crores.

Despite 13 days of its release, Get-Set Baby still remains below 5 crores. This is indeed a disappointing affair and by the looks of it, it is a colossal disaster. The Unni Mukundan starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores.

With its current India net collection of a mere 2.36 crores, the movie has only managed to cover 23% of its budget. Get-Set Baby is most likely to wrap up without even covering half of its budget. There was probably an expectation among Unni Mukundan’s fans that this movie might witness the same success as Marco. However, it has instead emerged as a huge disaster.

Not only this but Get-Set Baby is also lagging behind Marco’s 13-day India net collection by a whopping 94%. For the unversed, Marco had attained around 42.05 crores on its 13th day when it came to the India net collection. There is little or no hope left for Unni Mukundan’s 2025 release now.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Get-Set Baby has been directed by Vinay Govind. It also stars Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose and Shyam Mohan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

