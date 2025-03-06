The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller film Officer On Duty is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its 14th day, the movie is inching towards the 50 crore milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 14th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 14th day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 80 lakhs*. This was a growth of around 23% since the movie had amassed 65 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the Kunchacko Boban starrer now stands at 22.81 crore*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Officer On Duty comes to 26.91 crores*. The film garnered 16 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 42.91 crores*.

The movie is now just 7.09 crores away from attaining 50 crores. Even though the day-wise collections are now at the lower levels, the movie has already weaved a phenomenal success story. Given the positive word of mouth which still has not stopped, Officer On Duty might garner this milestone soon.

The Kunchacko Boban starrer is mounted at a scale of 12 crores. With its current India net collection of 22.81 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 10.81 crores. This also leads to the ROI percentage standing at 90%. The movie also needs 1.19 crores more to attain the hit tag.

About The Movie

Talking about Officer On Duty, it has been directed by Jithu Ashraf. It also stars Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

