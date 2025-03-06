Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, has left everyone stunned with its theatrical performance. The film was expected to do well, but no one ever thought it would comfortably enter the 100-crore club and lead Kollywood at the worldwide box office in 2025. Yes, you read that right! It will soon be the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, overtaking a magnum opus like Vidaamuyarchi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 13 days!

Massive hit in India

The Kollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama has been enjoying an impressive run ever since it debuted in theatres. On day 1, it scored a solid 6.50 crores. After such a start, it has maintained a strong momentum at ticket windows. While the original Tamil version is performing brilliantly, the Telugu-dubbed version has also been doing well.

As per the latest update, Dragon earned 2.30 crores on day 13, pushing its tally to 80.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. This is really impressive, considering the film’s reported budget is 35 crores. It has already made 128.71% returns through the domestic run, thus securing a hit verdict as per Koimoi parameters.

Dragon at the worldwide box office

In India, Dragon has amassed a gross collection of 94.45 crores so far. Overseas, too, the film is a big success and has already earned 29 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 123.45 crore gross after 13 days. From here, the milestone of 150 crores is very much achievable.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 80.05 crores

India gross- 94.45 crores

Overseas gross- 29 crores

Worldwide gross- 123.45 crores

Soon to beat Vidaamuyarchi!

As of now, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi is Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025, with a total of 136.41 crore gross. As we can see, Dragon is just 12.96 crores away from Vidaamuyarchi. So, very soon, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer will emerge as the top-grosser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

