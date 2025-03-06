Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is showing signs of slowing down, but it is still raking in impressive numbers at the worldwide box office. The pace hasn’t exactly gone down, but considering the standard set by this magnum opus in the first two weeks, it looks a bit less than jaw-dropping. Amid this, the phenomenal journey towards the 700 crore club is in full swing. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

Chhaava’s performance on day 20

As we reported yesterday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer dropped significantly on the third Tuesday due to a high-voltage semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Australia. And as expected, there was an upward trend on Wednesday. Officially, the film made 7.30 crore gross in India, a jump of 14.59% from Tuesday’s 6.37 crore gross.

Overseas, Chhaava was steady by earning 1.50 crore gross. Overall, a healthy figure of 8.80 crore gross was registered on the board for day 20. This gave another boost towards the milestone of 700 crore gross.

Chhaava at the worldwide box office

Including yesterday’s numbers, the Indian gross collection now stands at a whopping 579.25 crores (490.89 crore net). Overseas, 93.60 crore gross have been accumulated so far. Combining both, Chhaava’s worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 672.85 crore gross after 20 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 490.89 crores

India gross- 579.25 crores

Overseas gross- 93.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 672.85 crores

Upcoming milestones

In the overseas market, Chhaava is just a few crores away from hitting a century, and considering the response, it will easily get there. Also, globally, the 700 crore milestone is locked, thus giving Vicky Kaushal his debut 700 crore grosser. In India, it needs less than 10 crores to enter the 500 crore club (net collection). So, it will be a fun ride at ticket windows in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

