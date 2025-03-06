Before Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif ruled Bollywood with their hit pairing. One of their most memorable movies is Namastey London. The 2007 romantic comedy is all set to re-release in India and has the potential to achieve a new milestone! Scroll below for the box office expectations.

2007 Box Office Run

Namastey London was released on March 23, 2007. It opened to positive reviews for its direction, acting, and songs. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial concluded its box office run as a plus affair. It earned 38 crores in its lifetime against a budget of 31 crores. Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer was the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Re-Release Box Office Potential

The trend of re-releases in Bollywood has been highly favorable so far. Some of the old box office duds, including Laila Majnu, Tumbbad, and Sanam Teri Kasam, have re-written their fate with a successful verdict.

Check out 3 box office records Namastey London could break with its re-release:

50 crore milestone!

The romantic comedy only needs 12 crores during its re-release to achieve the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. With that, it will also surpass the lifetime collections of Ta Ra Rum Pum (39.25 crores), Guru (46.50 crores), Heyy Babyy (48 crores) to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2007.

It will also tie with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the sixth-highest Bollywood grosser of 2007, with earnings of 50 crores.

The ‘Hit’ verdict

In order to achieve the hit verdict, a film has to earn double its investment. Namastey London will become a hit if it earns overall box office collections of 62 crores. This would be a difficult feat, but many re-releases, including Tumbbad and Sanam Teri Kasam, have turned out to be huge surprises, so we never know!

Top 5 highest-grossing re-releases in India

Namastey London only needs to earn more than 18 crores to find a spot among the top 5 highest-grossing re-releases in India. Here’s the complete list (net earnings):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores *

* Tumbbad – 38 crores

Ghilli – 27 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores

Titanic – 18 crores

It is now time to see whether Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be able to recreate their magic and drive audiences to theatres because of the nostalgic factor!

Namastey London is re-releasing in India on March 14, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

