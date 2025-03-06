Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is performing as per the need of the hour and maintaining a good hold in its third week. The 500 crore milestone will soon be unlocked, but before that, it has scored the highest week 3 collections in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 20 box office update!

Sees an upward trend on the third Wednesday

On Wednesday, Chhaava witnessed a dip in box office collections as Indians glued to their Television screens to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. But there’s good news as cine-goers quickly ran to theatres to watch Laxman Utekar‘s historical action blockbuster on day 20.

The official figures are out, and Chhaava earned 6.19 crores on its third Wednesday, clocking 15% growth from the previous day. The overall box office collections conclude at 490.89 crores in 20 days.

Gearing up for the highest Week 3 earnings!

Chhaava has garnered 79.43 crores in its third week so far. There’s still a day to go, but it has already beaten every single Bollywood film to record the highest Week 3 collections.

Check out the 5 highest week 3 collections in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 79.43 crores (6 days) Stree 2: 72.83 crores Gadar 2: 63.35 crores Jawan: 55.93 crores Animal: 53.63 crores

As visible, Vicky Kaushal has axed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with almost 42% higher earnings already. It is predicted to conclude its third week around the 85 crore mark.

Maddock Films set to creates history!

Meanwhile, producers Maddock Films are gearing up to creat history as they will be the only production house in Bollywood to have two 500 crore grossers. They previously knocked it out of the park with Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, which is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film with lifetime earnings of 627.50 crores.

