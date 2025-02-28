Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna has added a superhit to their filmography in 2025. We’re talking about Chhaava, which has broken many box office records. All eyes are on whether it will surpass the lifetime collections of Stree 2. Scroll below for a two-week comparison.

Chhaava Box Office Collection (14 Days)

The historical action drama began its box office journey on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the only 400 crore grosser of 2025. In two weeks, Chhaava has made an total earnings of 411.46 crores.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection (2 Weeks)

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer enjoyed an earth-shattering advance booking ahead of the big release. It also made a whopping sum via paid previews. It is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in history, with lifetime earnings of 627.50 crores.

In its first two weeks, Stree 2 had made total earnings of 453.60 crores.

Chhaava vs Stree 2 Box Office

Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024, which was a Thursday. It enjoyed an extended first weekend, earning 204 crores. This includes 9.40 crores minted via paid previews.

The first week total of the horror-comedy concluded at 307.80 crores. In comparison, Chhaava remained almost 27% lower as it clocked 225.28 crores in its opening week. But the game witnessed a turnaround in the second week.

Take a look at the week-wise comparison below:

Chhaava VS Stree 2

Week 1: 225.28 crores VS 307.80 crores (-27%)

Week 2: 186.18 crores VS 145.80 crores (+27%)

Total: 411.46 crores VS 453.60 crores

At present, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is lagging behind by only 9% less earnings. However, it is to be noted that Stree 2 enjoyed a 15-day run in two weeks, and the extra day has certainly made a difference.

Chhaava will enjoy an uninterrupted run for more than a month until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on March 30, 2025. It needs to earn 216.04 crores to surpass Stree 2 in its lifetime and become the #2 Bollywood film. The target is pretty far, but only time will tell if Laxman Utekar‘s directorial achieves the massive milestone.

