Another Friday, another set of Bollywood releases are here to entertain cine-goers. After the massive success of the Tumbbad re-release, Sohum Shah has returned to the big screens with a thriller, Crazxy. On the other hand, Excel Entertainment has released a real-life story, Superboys Of Malegaon. Scroll below to know how they’ve performed in advance booking for day 1.

Superboys Of Malegaon Final Pre-Sales

Adarsh Gourav starrer relies heavily on word-of-mouth to drive the audience to the ticket windows. Critics shared their reviews a day before the release and gave a huge thumbs up to Reema Kagti’s directorial. In advance booking, Superboys Of Malegaon sold 2,758 tickets at the top national chains.

Around 1,507 tickets were sold in PVR INOX. At Cinepolis, it registered ticket sales of 907. This is followed by Movietime (159), Moviemax (105), Miraj Cinemas (10) and Rajhans Cinemas (72). The pre-sales have been low, but hopefully, with growing word-of-mouth, the spot bookings will accumulate a decent opening-day collection.

Crazxy Advance Booking Final

Sohum Shah is coming after the Tumbbad storm, and the benefit is visible in advance booking. Crazxy has sold 7,394 tickets via advance booking for the opening day. It registered sales of 4,167 tickets at PVR INOX alone. Other national chains include Cinepolis (2456), Rajhans Cinema (343), Miraj (53), Moviemax (198) and Movietime (177).

Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon

Sohum Shah starrer is currently leading the box office battle with almost 390% higher ticket sales. It is sure to score a better opening day than Superboys Of Malegaon. Rest, let’s see how the spot bookings perform throughout the day.

It is to be noted that both the films are facing a stiff competition from Chhaava, so driving audience during the weekend will also not be an easy task.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 14: Axes Stree 2 By 27% Higher Earnings To Record Highest Week 2 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News