Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has completed a two-week run at the box office, and in these two weeks, the film has broken several records. One such record is the ticket sales of the period drama on BMS, which has hit a total of 8.9 million tickets sold in two weeks.

Vicky Kaushal Axes Animal

Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama has dethroned Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at number 4 to claim the spot in the list of top 10 ticket sales of Indian films after two weeks on BMS. However, it has failed to beat three Bollywood beasts.

Chhaava Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of Chhaava in two weeks on BMS hit 8.97 million tickets. Interestingly, despite bringing the fourth biggest ticket sales, the period drama registered the biggest second-week ticket sales in Bollywood, beating every single Hindi film ever, including Jawan, Stree 2, and others.

In the second week, Vicky Kaushal & Akshaye Khanna‘s period drama registered a ticket sale of 3.5 million. However, it could not garner the biggest ticket sale when the entire two-week run was taken into consideration.

Check out the ticket sales of the top 10 Indian films on BMS after their two-week run.

Pushpa 2: 16.46 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 10.99 Million Jawan: 9.87 Million Chhaava: 8.97 Million Animal: 8.64 Million Stree 2: 8.16 Million Jailer: 8.13 Million Gadar 2: 7.45 Million Leo: 6.89 Million Salaar: 6.78 Million

Will Chhaava Enter Top 5 Ticket Sales Of Indian Cinema On BMS?

Vicky Kaushal’s film is currently the 8th biggest Indian film in the list of the lifetime top 10 ticket sales of Indian films. It needs to axe Animal’s 9.91 million to enter the top 5 and might soon reach this target! All eyes are on the third weekend.

