Laila, starring Vishwak Sen, released in theatres amid minimal buzz. It was a no-show right from the opening day, and since there was no excitement on the ground level, the much-needed movement was missing at ticket windows. Still, one expected it to earn a respectable number at the worldwide box office. In reality, the film has failed to enter the double digits, wrapping up the run much below the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Ram Narayan, the Tollywood adult comedy was theatrically released on February 14, 2025. Upon its release, the film received highly negative reviews from critics, who criticized it for mostly lewd dialogue and overall dull and unfunny content. It faced the same fate among the ticket-buying audience, as it received a big thumbs down.

From such a reception, it was clear that Laila wouldn’t see any takers at ticket windows and would end its theatrical run prematurely. And guess what? Within a couple of weeks, the film is out of theatres, becoming one of the biggest Telugu disasters in recent times.

Laila’s closing collection

As per the last update, Laila earned a dismal 3.79 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it earned 4.47 crore gross in India. Overseas, it’s a complete washout, earning just 50 lakh, as per the closing report. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection wrapped up at just 4.97 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 3.79 crores

India gross- 4.47 crores

Overseas gross- 0.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 4.97 crores

Flop at the Indian box office!

Reportedly, Laila was made on a budget of 18 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 3.79 crore net in India. If calculated, it recovered only 21.05% of the total budget, thus making it a flop at the Indian box office.

