Captain America: Brave New World might be facing challenges in its box office run, but it has helped the franchise cross a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The MCU movie is inching closer to the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will probably beat the global haul of The First Avenger and save itself from being the lowest-grossing Captain America movie. Keep scrolling for its latest achievement.

The first film in the franchise came out in 2011 featuring Chris Evans in the lead role. It showcased the origin story of the Marvel superhero. Anthony Mackie, as Sam Wilson, joined the team in the second film, The Winter Soldier. He was handed the Captain America shield by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. In 2021, he headlined the Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed by the 2025 MCU standalone movie with him as the new Captain America. This movie also introduced Harrison Ford as the new Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, aka Red Hulk.

Although the film has flaws, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford won hearts with their performances. Captain America: Brave New World opened to mixed reviews and is suffering from negative word-of-mouth. It collected an encouraging $88.84 million on its opening weekend, but things declined in the following days. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 scored the lowest second Tuesday, aka Discount Day, ever in the franchise.

It collected $2.7 million only at the US box office, a 57.1% drop from last Tuesday. However, the film is outgrossing Ant-Man 3 in the dailies. The MCU movie has now hit the $145.6 million cume in the US, and adding the $148.36 million overseas cume, it has crossed the $290 million mark worldwide. The film’s global cume stands at a $293.99 million mark, which has helped the franchise cross the $2.5 billion milestone. Previously, the cumulative total of the three films was $2.24 billion, and now it is $2.53 billion worldwide, with the Civil War contributing more than $1 billion.

Here’s how much the Captain America movies have earned globally:

4. Captain America: Brave New World – $293.99 million

3. Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.56 million

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $714.42 million

1. Captain America: Civil War – $1.15 billion

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

