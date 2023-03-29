While the controversies at the DCU camp have all the spotlight and eyeballs focused on them, the MCU camp is not smooth. It felt like the functioning of the company led by Kevin Feige. Still, the abrupt exit of the key member Victoria Alonso leaked that everything was not actually right inside the campus. Everyone across was curious to know the reason behind her exit, and it seems like it has something to do with Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania now.

For the unversed, Victoria was the head of the VFX and Animation segment at the MCU and oversaw everything that went on in that department. It was a couple of weeks back when she was seen making an exit from the studio quite unceremoniously and it was a very surprising situation. The studio stated that the reason was “an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later we even saw Victoria Alonso releasing a counter statement through her attorney that spoke about her refusing to do a ‘reprehensible’ task. Now as per the latest update, she quit MCU when she was told to blur out gay pride reference from Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, and being an open member of the community she refused to do so. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Victoria Alonso, through attorney Patty Glaser, in her statement to get quitting Marvel said, “Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.”

Now some insider, as per the same portal, believe that the reprehensible act that was given to Victoria Alonso was to censor gay Pride References from Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania or popularly known as Ant-Man 3. This was a move to have a smooth release in Kuwait, because the country doesn’t has strict Anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The report details that in January when Ant-Man 3 was being readied for release, Marvel execs asked an editor to blur the Pride flag from a storefront window and the word Pride for the version that was to be released in Kuwait. The storefront was seen twice in the movie when Paul Rudd as Scott Lang walked past it in San Francisco.

Victoria Alonso who is gay, has had many such conversation in her stint at Marvel and was even an active voice against the Don’t Say Gay bill. So when she denied to make the said changes in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, the executives hired another vendor and got the changes done. They also included M.O.D.O.K’s butt cheeks being removed and references to alcohol.

Only parties involved can confirm whether this was the reason why Victoria Alonso chose to quit the studio or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Aquaman 3 Is On The Cards By Putting Lobo To Rest In DCU? Jason Momoa Drops A Major Hint: “It’s On, Bro – There’s No One Bigger Than Aquaman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News