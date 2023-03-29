Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s biggest names, with a massive fan following worldwide. The actor got his fame with 1983’s Risky Business as it was one of his biggest hits. As he grew to the stairs of stardom, it was hard for her first manager, Eileen Berlin, as the actor’s rage became evident. One such example also came up when a leaked recording revealed the actor yelling at his ‘Mission: Impossible 7’crew. However, it was not the first time the actor had lost his cool, as revealed by his first manager.

The first manager of the actor once shared about the tantrums and the terrible temper he had when starting out in the industry. Eileen also shared that his temper issues were a result of his not-so-easy relationship with his biological father. Read on to find out!

While managing the Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was a difficult job, her first manager once recalled an incident when he threw an album at her face, which ended up hurting her. In a conversation with The Daily Mail, she added, “He harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering, and it would boil up and explode.”

Tom had already stated in an old interview about his ‘daddy issues’ with his biological father. He mentioned his father was a ‘bully and a coward.’ He later explained him as ‘the kind of person where, if something goes wrong, they kick you. It was a great lesson in my life – how he’d lull you in, make you feel safe, and then, bang!’

Adding more about the incident of how Tom Cruise hit his first manager when she brought an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday. Eileen Berlin shared, “I don’t want to be in the teen mags. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me, and it hit me on the cheek.”

