Before Hugh Jackman took on the role of Wolverine, many did not know that he was not the first choice for the role. However, the actor who was kept in mind was Dougray Scott. He stepped out due to his timing schedules, and his absence became the reason for Hugh Jackman to take on the role of Wolverine in the X-Men movies. And more interestingly, Tom Cruise initially played a significant part in preventing Scott from taking on the role in the X-Men movies.

We all know Jackman did a splendid job playing the role of Wolverine. As the actor has played the role for over a decade, read on to find out how the Mission Impossible actor Tom played a role in the movie’s casting.

Dougray Scott was shooting Mission Impossible 2 with Tom Cruise when he was offered the role of Wolverine. Unfortunately, both the scheduled dates collided with each other, which brought the actor tension. In a conversation with Telegraphy, Scott said, “Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission Impossible, and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film, and I said I will, but I’ll go do that as well.’”

Later in the conversation, Scott added, “For whatever reason, he said I couldn’t. He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work.” Upon learning that Hugh Jackman got the role, Scott said, “I love what Hugh did with it. He’s a lovely guy.”

As Tom Cruise did not allow him to go for the Wolverine role, Dougray Scott has no regrets for missing out on the opportunity. Could I have been more successful? Yeah of course. But fame was never something I ever coveted. I just wanted good projects,” said the actor.

